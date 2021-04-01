Reader ‘s opinion Additional first aid training would be needed for primary school

Elementary school I have received during first-aid training only once a primary school in the Middle Tapiola organized by the hero of training. In high school health education, first aid was covered by a paragraph or two, but reading about it is, of course, not as effective as hands-on training. Such a lax attitude towards a skill like first aid is, I think, reprehensible.

First aid skills should be made a Civic Skills that would be repeated at least once a semester. Then the skill of saving another person’s life would always remain fresh in the mind. The primary school would teach basic skills and practice acting calmly in a stressful situation. In upper secondary school, skills would also be deepened for rarer situations.

In addition to first aid skills, one should not forget to put out an initial fire or encounter a person threatening. How many lives would be saved if every citizen even knew the basics of emergency aid?

Marius Tolonen

ninth grader, Espoo

