Reader ‘s opinion Additional construction requires respect for natural values

More homes will be built in Mellunmäki regardless of natural values, but services will be forgotten.

Of natural beauty The Mellunmäki area is being polluted by additional construction. Earlier I have written On the destruction of the beautiful rock area at Saariseläntie 3 (HS Opinion 22.8.).

At a panel discussion on Thursday, Oct. 8, local residents were allowed to discuss with city officials decisions already made. The arguments of officials and politicians for rock construction were quite peculiar. To fund the renovations of the adjoining town houses, the town ended up sacrificing natural values ​​by supplementing the rock area as a recreation area. This is a confusing justification for the people of Mellin Hill, given that the housing companies in Mellin Hill have to finance the maintenance and repairs of their houses themselves with their rental income.

This raises the question of whether the city seeks to pass on at least part of the maintenance and construction costs of the houses to be renovated to the State. A significant part of the city’s rental housing is granted on social grounds, and thus several residents receive support from Kela to pay rent, among other things.

Additional construction is a skill and requires knowledge of the area and respect for natural values. None of the city’s representatives knew much about Mellunmäki. The area seems unknown to the entire city council. For example, the northernmost metro station in Mellunmäki has not been renovated despite an urgent need. Homes are built without regard for natural values, but services are forgotten.

Raimo Mäki

Helsinki

