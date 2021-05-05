Reader ‘s opinion A young person who has been involved in crime must get the help they need

In order to prevent nausea and crime in children and young people, the forms of providing and accessing assistance need to be updated to meet today’s needs.

Young the serious crimes committed by them have been featured more frequently than anyone would like. Juvenile delinquency is a complex tangle in which access to services and communication play a key role. The current service structure does not bend to this.

Criminal thread the young people affected are surrounded, at best or at worst, by a network of more than a hundred actors. The school, youth work, health care, possibly the Finnish Immigration Service, Kela, special medical care, the mediation office, police prevention and criminal investigation, the courts, the Penitentiary, child protection, aftercare and substance abuse care are often experts in the field. The challenge for this massive network is not a lack of expertise or the sincerity of the actors, but the structures of its operations.

Help there are only those who are able to seek it. Applying for help or advancing in various complaint processes is not a matter of course for a young person or their parent who is unable or unable to function even in normal everyday life. Too often, early support is missed.

The services must be able to be used as dictated by their administration. This requires planning and adhering to schedules, the ability to arrive at the right place, during office hours, and preferably in a clear direction. If the standards are not met, the service will not be used. This rarely results in anything other than a fine. No one has time to ask why.

The lack of a common language hinders the connection between the child or young adult relevant to life. If information does not flow between school and home, it does not exist. Basic education needs considerable support to connect with foreign-speaking families. Support is essential, especially in municipalities where the home languages ​​of schoolchildren come from dozens of different cultures.

The biggest slowdown or barrier to timely assistance is the difficulty of communicating data between professionals. Confidentiality based on law and regulations, as well as different databases of different actors, prevent and slow down the arrival of information. Too often, knowledge transfer depends on the ability and motivation of the child, parent, or other adult to raise their concerns.

Improving data transfer should be based on the views of professionals and should be guided by the prevention of nausea in children and young people. What law or regulation can take precedence over this?

So nausea and delinquency in children and young people could be prevented, and forms of assistance and access should be updated to meet today’s needs. From authority logic services, there should be a shift to easily accessible support and assistance, as well as cross-border communication.

Hanna-Kaisa Pernaa

Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Vaasa

Heikki Turkka

project manager, Aseman Lapset ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.