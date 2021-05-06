Reader ‘s opinion A walker on the right side can startle a cyclist riding next to him

Opinions which side a walker should walk on the light traffic lane will vary. I walk with the dogs for two hours every morning, and almost every day I also cycle for a couple of hours. I think it is quite clear that when a pedestrian walks on the left edge and sees an oncoming cyclist using the same edge, he and the cyclist can evaluate the oncoming movement style in good time, allowing them to make evasive movements if necessary.

A cyclist coming from behind, often fast-paced and silent, passes a safe distance walking on the left, but a pedestrian on the right often frightens a cyclist squatting next to his upper arm. The surprise effect is accentuated when moving with dogs.

Their own figures are pedestrians leaning against their cell phones, who in their own thoughts drift from one side of the fairway to the other, and when immersed in the soundscape of their headphones, do not react in any way to the cyclist’s beep.

Juha Hammarén

Helsinki

