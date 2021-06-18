No Result
Reader 's opinion A versatile sports park from the Paloheinä outdoor area

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Fire grass the outdoor area must be developed in such a way that it offers more diverse sports opportunities in the future and supports the well-being of young people and children in particular. The area would fit well with a scooter park and a roller hockey field, where young hockey players could practice in the summer.

Great examples of working roller hockey fields can be found in Jokela, Tuusula and Kartanonkoski in Vantaa, for example. In the case of scooter parks, the model can be taken from Savelanpuisto, for example.

With such development measures, the city is able to support the well-being of the city’s children and young people at a relatively low cost.

Kristiina Ilvonen

Helsinki

