Sunday, March 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion A trip to the entrance exams to the other side of Finland increases the risk of infection

by admin
March 21, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Universities and polytechnics are preparing to conduct their own entrance exams with minimal risk. But traveling back and forth with a large group of applicants and staying at the entrance test site can increase the risk of infection.

For example, from Western Finland to Joensuu, taking a one-day entrance exam can – due to weakened train and bus connections – take three days, two of which take time to travel. The same problem applies to those seeking education from Eastern Finland to educational institutions in Western Finland.

Why not use the possibilities provided by communication technology to take entrance tests closer to the applicant’s place of residence? Educational institutions should increase collaboration to minimize the risk of coronary infection and the cost of participation for applicants.

Tapani Könönen

Ylöjärvi

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #trip #entrance #exams #side #Finland #increases #risk #infection

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

El Toralín will distribute points that allow looking up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.