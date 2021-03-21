Reader ‘s opinion A trip to the entrance exams to the other side of Finland increases the risk of infection

Universities and polytechnics are preparing to conduct their own entrance exams with minimal risk. But traveling back and forth with a large group of applicants and staying at the entrance test site can increase the risk of infection.

For example, from Western Finland to Joensuu, taking a one-day entrance exam can – due to weakened train and bus connections – take three days, two of which take time to travel. The same problem applies to those seeking education from Eastern Finland to educational institutions in Western Finland.

Why not use the possibilities provided by communication technology to take entrance tests closer to the applicant’s place of residence? Educational institutions should increase collaboration to minimize the risk of coronary infection and the cost of participation for applicants.

Tapani Könönen

Ylöjärvi

