Reader ‘s opinion A significant reduction in defense spending could be a fatal move to a small country

Professor Jussi Pakkasvirta criticizes (HS Opinion 5.5.) strongly the Finnish Air Force’s fighter project. He was in possession of interesting insider “information”, such as: “The risk of an armed attack on Finland in the 2020s and 2030s is minimal.” In his opinion, Finland’s key defense expenditures could be transferred to the fight against infectious diseases and climate change, among other things. He further suggested: “The EU could start pulling a new global percentage move, cutting military spending to 1% of GDP and shifting money from the war industry to more effective security.”

China and Russia, which partly occupy Ukraine, have significantly increased their military spending in recent years. Would there be credit in the EU for these countries to follow the Union’s example? A significant reduction in defense spending in the neighborhood of an undemocratic and civil rights-abusing superpower could be a fatal move for small countries.

Olli Haapalainen

Hyvinkää

