Reader ‘s opinion A second metro line branching from Sörnäinen would be a solution to the traffic node

Helsinki A metro line branching from Sörnäinen via Pasila to Mannerheimintie and possibly later further west would be a solution to a traffic node in the vicinity of Helsinki. The future metro station at Linnanmäki should also be visited from Sturenkatu, where there is plenty of bus traffic with onward connections. This would reduce traffic on Mannerheimintie and also on Hämeentie.

This line could use a full-length train, so it would free up space on short trains to Espoo, when only some of the passengers are to continue to Espoo after the city center.

Now that there has been talk of the need for investment, this would be the most valuable investment compared to, for example, the Droplet, which would be too big and very deep underground.

Veikko Kuoras

Helsinki

