Reader ‘s opinion A romantic understanding of intelligence is worth throwing in the rubbish bin – cyber espionage is far from harmless

State intelligence is always intended to be against the object’s own will and interest and is often hostile.

Parliamentary the President and the President of the Republic have unequivocally condemned the recent intrusions into information systems as cyber attacks that threaten our security.

The eradication of peacetime cyber attacks requires not only national preparedness but also advanced international cooperation. Intelligence is a particularly problematic issue – everyone is said to be doing it.

Romantic the notion of intelligence as the harmless activity of secret agents is worth throwing in the rubbish bin. The purpose of government intelligence is to prepare political and operational decision-making. As an act, such as an illegal intrusion into systems, it does not necessarily wreak havoc. By its nature, it is always against the object’s own will and interest and is often hostile.

The difference between online intelligence and destructive influence is drawn in the water: in addition to infiltrating the system and angling data, it is easy and tempting to install malware that destroys files or systems.

Inquiry erodes friendly relationships.

Of the European Union the patent response to achieve international cyber stability consists of sanctions, deterrence, retaliation, and the development of one’s own cyber capabilities. The Union’s background paper on cyber diplomacy places a strong emphasis on human rights, voluntary standards of conduct and support for developing countries.

However, this is done stuck in muddy trenches. On the other hand, Russia and China in particular emphasize the absolute sovereignty of states and promote the use of information technology as a tool for internal security and control. It is also not in their interest to limit online intelligence.

There is enough talk about the terms of cyber operations and the legitimacy of retaliation and self-defense. The peaceful protection of civil society does not – miraculously – seem to be on anyone ‘s agenda.

Finland it is possible to set out to promote an option that emphasizes cyber espionage, with an emphasis on international law and peaceful relations. This is not about denying intelligence and defense.

We need a decisive international line between acceptable and intolerable behavior. Public oversight and reporting mechanisms for intelligence may be required, targets for peacetime intelligence may be limited, and more firm political and normative action may be outlined based on the intelligence cases uncovered. Instead of dictation, we need global diplomacy that emphasizes discussion and understanding. There is an order for this.

Cynics now recall the powerlessness of international law in the face of the “legitimate security interests” of the great powers. However, it is naive to believe that sanctions that increase confrontation and intimidation based on flimsy beliefs will build a better world.

Even the slow turn of public opinion in the direction of limiting peacetime online intelligence and setting the rules of the game makes it more difficult for the great powers to step on the wrong side of the border.

Mika Kerttunen

Docent of Military Strategy at the National Defense University, Lieksa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.