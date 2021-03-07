Reader ‘s opinion A railless tram would save the environment

It would be a good idea to find a railless alternative to the old-fashioned, rail-mounted tram.

In Turku has been hotly debated about trams. The necessary connection to Vantaa from Mellunmäki to Tikkurila and the airport has also aroused conflicting feelings. Proponents of the tram project have emphasized the need to develop public transport as well as the tram’s environmental friendliness and the city’s image. Criticism has been leveled at the high cost, the disruption of the construction phase to the townspeople and the inflexibility of the solution.

The railless tram is winning the industry internationally. It realizes the benefits of trams without the disadvantages. Commissioning can take place quickly and without interruption. The implementation is cost-effective utilizing existing streets and roads. Over time, a separate tram or public transport lane can be added to congestion points without having to build the entire route.

The railless tram is safe, quiet and environmentally friendly. It utilizes the latest safety and navigation technology. Batteries can be charged at stops without delay or in a depot. The transport capacity is at least the level of the track. The flow of low-floor trolleys is smooth with the help of sensors.

It would be a good idea to find a railless alternative to the old-fashioned, rail-mounted tram. This would be a compromise when developing new transport solutions. In this way, Turku and Vantaa could profile themselves nicely at the top of sustainable development.

Tapio Lahti

Turku

Mint Räty

Vantaa

