Reader ‘s opinion A professional tattoo cannot be used to get hepatitis infection

In Helsingin Sanomat was told (6.10.) interestingly Nobel Prize winners in hepatitis C virus.

According to the story, “hepatitis C is also transmitted to some extent during sex and through tattoos”.

It is not possible to get a hepatitis infection from professionally done tattoos. Current technology and standards in the industry are based specifically on safety. We strictly follow the regulations of the health authorities, and aseptic training is also provided for professional tattoo artists. An artist who would knowingly neglect the safety of a client could not work in the field.

Unfortunately, tattoos “dark” at home do not always follow the regulations and the necessary knowledge and skills may not be available. These cases can lead to risk situations.

Tattoos as a phenomenon will always share opinions, which is quite understandable. However, a domestic studio does not get more hepatitis C infection than a dentist.

Janne Penttinen

tattoo artist, Finnish Association of Tattoo Artists

