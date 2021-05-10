Reader ‘s opinion A place on the list of favorite music

thank you great opinion writing, Professor Tuire Kuusi (HS 9.5.)! I suggest that there be a place in Omakanta where everyone could store their favorite music list and that health care take over and make the tunes ring when the need arises. Scientific research has already shown the great benefits of listening to favorite music, so wouldn’t it be time to implement research results?

Young people, help your parents and grandparents make a digital list of your favorite music and save it for yourself and, for example, Omakanta.

Laura Kiuru

university teacher, music didactics, University of Helsinki

