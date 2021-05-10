Tuesday, May 11, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion A place on the list of favorite music

by admin
May 10, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

thank you great opinion writing, Professor Tuire Kuusi (HS 9.5.)! I suggest that there be a place in Omakanta where everyone could store their favorite music list and that health care take over and make the tunes ring when the need arises. Scientific research has already shown the great benefits of listening to favorite music, so wouldn’t it be time to implement research results?

Young people, help your parents and grandparents make a digital list of your favorite music and save it for yourself and, for example, Omakanta.

Laura Kiuru

university teacher, music didactics, University of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #place #list #favorite #music

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

US: Government guarantees LGBT health protection after reversing Trump measure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?