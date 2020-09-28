Reader ‘s opinion A person with Als also receives support for living from Terhokodi

Periods of treatment at the Health Home support the coping of both the patient and the loved one.

Als is a life-threatening muscle disease that burdens the sick and the loved one in many ways. As the disease progresses, the ability to move, breathe, and communicate affects.

The totality of care and other support (aids, social security) is complex and difficult to understand. A person with Als disease hopes and expects strong competence, mental support, control of the whole, and timely measures as the treatment progresses.

We have read with concern the news of the threat of the cessation of Terhokodi’s operations. For many people with als, Terhokodi’s care is not limited to the last moments of life in the ward, but the care and support taken home allows them to live at home or in a familiar nursing home.

Terhokoti comprehensively coordinates the whole of the support, which creates security and supports survival in everyday life. As the ability to function and move and the strengths weaken, the ability to get a doctor or nurse home quickly is crucial.

It is also easy for a loved one to be able to trust that a relative is in good hands. Periods of treatment at the Health Home support the coping of both the patient and the loved one. With the support of skilled caregivers, death is a natural thing not to be afraid of. The work input of each staff member is immeasurably valuable.

A person with a fatal illness has the right to receive expert, holistic and humane palliative and convalescent care. The support provided by the care home plays a crucial role for many people with als and their loved ones.

Liisa Rautanen

chairman

Kaisu Lähteenmäki

Als and Life Project Manager

Uusimaa Muscle Disease Association

