Reader ‘s opinion A one-week care guarantee is possible

Difficult access to a doctor has worsened the reputation of health centers among patients and physicians.

Helsingin Sanomat news (22.2.) improving access to care in primary care took up a very important issue and at the right time. Strengthening primary health care must be a key theme in municipal elections.

The development of health centers and the reduction of inequality have been goals for twenty years. However, progress has been made in the opposite direction. Financial investment in primary health care has not increased, although the need for services has increased as the population ages. Over the last twenty years, the share of primary health care in total health care expenditure has fallen from 18 per cent to 14 per cent.

The universality of primary care is deteriorating. Counseling for the entire population is appreciated. But the difficulty of accessing a doctor has worsened the reputation of health centers among patients and physicians. Well-functioning occupational health care serves a significant portion of the population, and the number of private health insurance is growing. This has led to an unequal service structure.

The negative development can still be reversed. Adjusting the weekly care guarantee serves as a good tool to turn the deteriorating trend in primary care into a spiral of strengthening. According to a recent report by the Finnish Medical Association, the one-week care guarantee is generally implemented in one-third of health centers. It is therefore not impossible to implement. Implementing the one-week care guarantee requires additional resources, policy reform, and political will.

System reform can no longer be expected in health centers, but action must be taken immediately. The development of digital tools and remote services is essential, but they do not bring quick solutions to burning problems. Service innovations and working methods that attract employees in primary health care have been developed in various parts of Finland and must be disseminated. In addition, more doctors and other health professionals are needed there. In order to develop the activity in the long term, there is a particular need for specialists in general medicine and new positions for them.

Breaking the miserable spiral requires the input of all actors. The aim should be a European model in which primary health care adequately serves the majority of the population.

Tuula Rajaniemi

Chairman, Finnish Medical Association

