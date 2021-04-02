Reader ‘s opinion A one-sided picture of working life is a major reason for student exhaustion

Many students have a black-and-white, individual-centered view of working life. However, you do not have to manage alone in working life.

Finland desperately needs new trained professionals. The internationalization of companies and the emergence of new growth companies require new creative skills. The public sector also needs trained digital society professionals.

There are opportunities ahead, unless we miss them. One significant threat to the future of Finnish excellence is the exhaustion of students. Kela’s statistics tell a stern story: exhaustion at an increasingly younger age is a development that needs to be brought to a halt.

Large the reason students are exhausted is their one-sided perception of working life. Perceptions of self-direction, success, and drilling alone in working life are too black and white. According to our findings, many students interpret self-direction and self-management to mean coping alone. However, you do not have to manage alone in working life. On the contrary, it requires more and more social skills. Excellence often arises in groups and communities.

In the background, there is a strong Finnish culture of coping alone, which is reinforced by the way student writings and entrance exams emphasize individual performance as measures of success. Different listings of “top experts” in working life in the media also emphasize the individual-centered image.

Hey and creative work life doesn’t work that way. Doing work and excellence is not about running for performance. There are numbers and metrics in a healthy work culture, but they are tools to achieve some meaningful common goal.

Many students imagine that in working life they manage to tune to their peak as their own performance. However, success is not found in monitoring study and sports performance or sleep using smart devices. The more complex the work tasks become, the less often it is possible to cope with them alone. Indeed, the inability to seek help and act as part of a community can be a significant barrier to career advancement.

In their studies, it would be vital for young people to pay attention to counterbalancing individual skills to working life also culturally. The outlook can be created, for example, through various mentoring programs and by training work life skills in advance.

Student fatigue is in itself a major societal problem that has only been exacerbated by more than a year of distance learning. But even before the pandemic, we had a major structural casting error: a culture of learning distant from a healthy work life that inadvertently reinforces perceptions of individual-centered performance.

Studying it is now worth investing in interaction and dialogue skills. Mental well-being and value considerations must be taken into account at an early stage of study.

The comprehensive teaching of Finnish upper secondary schools is a great example of what working life in the 2020s needs: ethical, social, multidisciplinary and well-being experts.

Risto Sarvas

Professor of Working Life, Aalto University

Outi Sivonen

Director of Culture and Work Experience, Solita

