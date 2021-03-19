Reader ‘s opinion A meticulous interpretation of the sections prevents effective decision-making

The spread of the coronavirus should be prevented rapidly by all available means.

I wonder interpretation of our regulations in relation to the threat of the coronavirus. Experts and decision-makers are not able to act quickly because of the need for meticulous and controversial examination of the articles. We seem to be dominated by a different, outright seemingly perverse attitude towards the fundamental rights of the individual, when, however, the threat is a deadly virus. The lack of mass testing at borders is a good example of this.

Could the urgent need for rapid decision-making not be the basis for the widespread introduction of a stand-by law? The spread of the virus should be prevented quickly by all available means.

Why can’t we get a mask compulsion in Finland? We have a tobacco law that prohibits an individual from spreading annoying tobacco smoke around them. But it is said that the fundamental rights of the individual are violated if he is forbidden to spread a deadly virus around him.

Even asymptomatic can be an infectious, unknowingly. Using a mask reduces the risk of infection. I don’t think they would otherwise have been used in operating theaters for decades to protect patients. When everyone wears a mask, everyone gets protection themselves.

The mask is uncomfortable and slightly increases the muscle work required for breathing. If a person is so sick that he cannot do this, he will not be able to walk to the bus stop anyway due to his illness. Already because of his own high risk, he should avoid infection and not even go to the store by taxi.

Fear of harm can also cause symptoms. You can learn to use the mask in peace at home. I am not aware that any dentist has changed profession due to the need to use a mask. You get used to it.

Using my own more severe asthma mask doesn’t bother the occasional cough irritation any more. There are small differences in the masks of different manufacturers in this regard.

So how do you control the use of the mask? It is not allowed to travel without a ticket on the bus and train; the driver and conductor have the power to prevent it. If only the use of a mask were equated with a travel ticket. The guard has the right to intervene in smoking in the shop. Even if the guard were given the same right regarding the absence of a mask.

The difficulty of control is not an insurmountable obstacle to sound decision-making. Admittedly, we have a number of eternal adolescents among us for whom resisting authority is more important than caring for our own safety and the safety of our loved ones. But the tobacco law is also followed. At least for decades, I haven’t noticed anyone smoking on the bus. Before long, even the use of a mask would become a matter of course.

Airi Suikkanen

health center doctor, retired, Vantaa

