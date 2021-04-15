Reader ‘s opinion A law on death assistance is needed

Hospice care and euthanasia should not be set against each other and as alternatives to each other, as Kati Myllymäki, Executive Director of the Finnish Medical Association (HS Opinion 14.4.) and many others do. We need good escort care, but we also need a law on death assistance.

Especially during the Korona period, noise has been held about the rights of the individual in much smaller matters. On what grounds is the denial of an individual’s right to self-determination literally meaningful in the matter of life and death? We may refuse treatment against our will, but we will not continue a life that, in our own judgment and understanding, has happened or is becoming such that we no longer want it. Why?

Anki Heikinheimo

psychologist, retired, Jyväskylä

