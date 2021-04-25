Reader ‘s opinion A joint ministerial mandate would help coordinate the conservation of the Saimaa ringed seal and fisheries

Now the decision on Saimaa’s fishing restrictions has escalated to the level of the Government, and it has much bigger issues to solve.

Saimaannorpan the confrontation between conservation and fisheries will become public every five years as the temporary regulation on fishing restrictions is updated. This time, the controversy has led to a delay in the regulation, and the resolution of the matter is awaiting consideration in the Council of State.

As an external expert member, I followed the work of the working group for the protection of the Saimaa ringed seal and the coordination of fisheries set up by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. The working group was active and many important measures were recorded, but the outcome was not unanimous. Proponents of tightening Norpa protection, including the Ministry of the Environment, disagreed with the working group’s report. This can be seen as an indication that the working group did not have enough pressure and mandate to reach an agreement. This makes it easy for the members of the working group to stick to their own positions. The debate remains relevant, but the stones that are important for coordination remain unturned.

As the coordination of the conservation of the Saimaa ringed seal and fisheries concerns the objectives of the different ministries, the mandate should be shared between the ministries. Ministers could jointly set up a working group to seek agreement on the best possible set of fishing restrictions and conservation measures. The solution would end up on the Government’s agenda only if no consensus is reached.

In this way, acceptable, practical solutions based on stakeholders and their expertise could be achieved. At the same time, politicized confrontation and tweeting would be reduced. Now the decision on Saimaa’s fishing restrictions has escalated to the level of the Government, and it has much bigger issues to solve. A symptom of a poorly functioning dispute resolution system is that even small solutions have to be made at the highest possible level of decision-making.

Lasse Peltonen

Professor, University of Eastern Finland

Director of the Core Project (STN) on Collaborative Environmental Decision-Making Methods

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.