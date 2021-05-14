Reader ‘s opinion A helper can be a future recipient

EU Member States receive relatively different levels of support due to the asymmetric nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimo Ilaskivi (HS Opinion 12.5.) criticized the asymmetry in the EU’s corona recovery package, as support is distributed relatively differently between Member States. However, Ilaskivi forgot that the member states receive relatively different amounts of support precisely because the pandemic attack on different countries has also been asymmetric. Italy and Spain in particular have suffered the most and the longest from the pandemic.

The EU Member States in the Mediterranean have already placed a completely disproportionate burden on the reception of refugees from the Middle East and African countries. As a result, Ilaskivi and no one else in Finland have offered additional support to these member states. Sometimes it is worth thinking about what the Finnish conversation about a citizen of another member state sounds like – especially if this happens to be in acute distress. The helper may be a beneficiary in the future.

Pekka Laine

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.