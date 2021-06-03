Reader ‘s opinion A health tax would not control consumption but would dwindle the food sector

It would be unreasonable to require the food sector to bear a much larger share of state tax revenue.

Healthy Weight Association Chairman Pertti Mustajoki commented (HS 31.5.) Made the pricing of airline tickets based on the weight of the passenger unethical and stated that obese citizens cannot be blamed for extra pounds. The prevalence of obesity as an epidemic is due, he said, to an unusually abundant supply of unhealthy foods and beverages. He urged the state to protect citizens from unhealthy foods and to introduce a harmful tax to reduce consumption.

The new Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center) has also announced for the first time that the Ministry of Finance is investigating the introduction of a health tax in Finland.

Health promotion is a whole that consists of diet, lifestyle, a favorable living environment, and timely guidance and services. Food and beverage companies are one player in our food environment and contribute to people’s well-being.

Product development in food companies is guided by the principles of good nutrition. They are a key competitive tool for companies and a global trend. New products are added to the selections, in line with consumer wishes, and the recipe is reviewed regularly.

In their communications, companies recall the reasonableness of food intake and help to outline, for example, ideal portion sizes by developing packaging and labeling. The display of products in grocery stores is also important.

Consumption-controlling taxes have not been found to have a particularly effective steering effect. There is also no guarantee that the tax will change the behavior of the very consumers who incur the greatest additional costs for healthcare.

The health-based tax, which in practice the Minister of Finance acknowledges to be very difficult to implement and which has previously had to be abandoned in Finland soon after its introduction, would hit the lowest-income citizens the hardest as a flat tax. For higher-income earners, the tax would be relatively lighter.

The health tax would not only stifle food and beverage companies, but would hit the entire Finnish food chain from primary production to the processing industry, the grocery trade and tourism and restaurant services. The ability of all actors in the chain to pay taxes and employ in Finland would weaken.

It would be unreasonable to require the food sector to bear a much larger share of state tax revenue. Already, food and beverages are heavily taxed. The tax revenue from excise duties and VAT in the sector this year is estimated at as much as EUR 4.3 billion, which corresponds to 15% of the sector’s turnover. Every tenth tax euro in the Finnish economy comes from the food sector.

Individual foods do not promote or impair health, but the whole diet and lifestyle are decisive. The varied and balanced diet also includes delicacies containing sugar, fat and salt in moderation. The manufacture, sale and marketing of such products are permitted and lawful ways of doing business.

Heli Tammivuori

Marleena Tanhuanpää

leaders, the Food Industry Association

