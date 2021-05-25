Reader ‘s opinion A flat-rate ticket would make it easier for students to move around the metropolitan area

For a large number of students, the downtown area is still a strong attraction, but many also appreciate the quality of housing, the spaciousness of living and the safety of the area.

Very functional and affordable public transport is really important for about 90,000 future builders studying in the metropolitan area. According to the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) survey, 58 per cent of university students use public transport on a daily basis, and most move between different cities, such as Espoo to Helsinki.

The popularity of public transport is estimated to continue to grow, as environmental values, among other things, are becoming more prominent among young adults.

One institution may also have campuses in different cities in the metropolitan area. New campus areas are often at the crossroads of public transport, ie students have to move between different areas, for example from Tikkurila to Leppävaara and from there on to the center of Helsinki.

The Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation is building new student housing along good transport connections. Raide-Jokeri, which will be completed in 2024, and the Länsimetro, which will run until Kivenlahti in 2023, will help to revolutionize public transport in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Could students be offered one flat-rate monthly ticket covering the entire metropolitan area to promote hassle-free and affordable mobility between educational institutions, home and daily hobbies? There are now options consisting of several different zones, the most popular of which is a travel ticket covering AB zones.

With the reform is not intended to reduce ticket revenue. A small additional price would give students more freedom of choice and a wider opportunity to travel with the same ticket to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport as well. For example, a larger studio can be rented from Tikkurila for about 35–40 percent cheaper than from the center of Helsinki – so we are talking about hundreds of euros.

The number of students in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is growing year by year, and the developing region wants to attract more and more foreign students as well. Competition for international students between different universities is increasing, and a ticket covering the entire metropolitan area would be a significant advantage.

Training opportunities, housing costs and good public transport have a significant impact on Finland ‘s attractiveness. More than 70 percent of students are interested in staying in the same neighborhood and paying taxes even after their studies. This would also serve the long-term goal of our government to increase labor migration in the long run.

Could public transport ticket reform in the metropolitan area be considered from a clean slate and through wide-ranging opportunities?

Matti Tarhio

Managing Director, Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation (Hoas)

