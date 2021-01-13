Reader ‘s opinion A family with a baby in difficulty needs all the support

Last weeks nausea and serious violence among young people have been discussed. The debate has been extremely important. None of us can outsource ourselves and our responsibility for the safety and well-being of children and young people. That is the responsibility of us all. It is also essential to listen to the young people themselves and seek solutions with them to increase well-being and security.

Supporting families and parents as early as possible is the best way to prevent serious problems. Stopping data from international comparisons show that Finnish parents are more exhausted than parents in many other countries (HS 18.12.).

Robust research data show that the first thousand days of life from conception are very important for a child’s development and for a lifetime. Supporting the expectation, infant, and infant phase shows great wisdom from decision makers.

When parents cope, a secure attachment relationship and good interaction is built between the baby and the parent. The baby’s messages can be answered according to his needs. In this way, the child is built with good basic safety and confidence that he or she will be taken good care of: he or she is valuable and good as it is. This is something that carries later in life. Insecurity, abuse and trauma, on the other hand, expose the child to bullying and also to the use of violence.

In the Association of First and Shelter Homes, we have found that families with babies in difficulty due to mental health problems and drugs appear to have disappeared from services. During the corona epidemic, the limited activities of the clinics have become visible. Families are not directed to the services they need. If the clinics do not work or there are not enough resources, families with babies will be left too alone and the problems of coping will not arise.

In an emergency, families of babies at risk of exhaustion and other risks have now not been identified or referred to services. Investing in sufficient long-term support, for example in a first home during the waiting and baby period, is ethical, humane and really profitable for the municipality.

The responsible municipality takes care of access to the rehabilitation of expectant mothers and families with babies. Prevention of young people’s problems begins as early as the waiting period and the baby.

Riitta Särkelä

Secretary General, Association of First and Shelter Homes

