Reader ‘s opinion A domestic name would often be better

Turku residents were ridiculed when they came up with the idea of ​​advertising their commercial center under the name Turku Center. I’m not going to comment on how wise or stupid it was. I just ask if this mockery was supposedly humor.

Why is the mockery not directed at parties who appear in English names for ordinary Finns, whose tax funds are used to maintain them?

First there was the state-owned company Traffic Management Finland, which was later transformed into Fintraffic oy. There is still VR Group, Posti Group and so on.

What about TV shows like A-talk and SuomiLOVE? By mocking these names, at least no one would be guilty of incitement against a group of people.

Pekka Leimu

Naantali

