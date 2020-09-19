Reader ‘s opinion A denture is a mere dream for a poor retiree

I am 70-year-old pensioner and I have worked throughout my adult life. I went to the dental technician because I need a denture to be able to eat properly. However, it seems impossible, as the price of a prosthesis is a thousand euros.

A ton means almost two months of pension for me. So a denture is a completely unattainable dream for me.

My sister died two weeks ago. I can’t even attend his funeral because I shame my toothless mouth so much.

Hand to heart for good decision makers: when will you come against us retirees in such matters? Now my exclusion of it as it continues.

