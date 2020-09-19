Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion A denture is a mere dream for a poor retiree

September 19, 2020
I am 70-year-old pensioner and I have worked throughout my adult life. I went to the dental technician because I need a denture to be able to eat properly. However, it seems impossible, as the price of a prosthesis is a thousand euros.

A ton means almost two months of pension for me. So a denture is a completely unattainable dream for me.

My sister died two weeks ago. I can’t even attend his funeral because I shame my toothless mouth so much.

Hand to heart for good decision makers: when will you come against us retirees in such matters? Now my exclusion of it as it continues.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

