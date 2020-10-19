Reader ‘s opinion A common arms export line would strengthen the EU’s foreign policy credibility

A common line would strengthen the Union’s global role, create a level playing field between Member States’ companies and strengthen the know-how and exports of the European defense industry.

Finn the defense industry is at the top of the world and is of great importance to the operational capabilities of the Defense Forces. It is not just a matter of securing our security of supply, but also of making the best technology and know-how available to the Defense Forces. International trade supports the competitiveness of the Finnish defense industry.

Regardless of governments, Finland’s arms export line has been long-term and responsible. If necessary, the deficiencies have been addressed and corrections have been made. Arms exports are a long-term activity that poses challenges as the political situation changes. Therefore, sound case-by-case consideration before new export authorizations is important.

The European Union has common criteria for arms exports, with an emphasis on human rights, regional peace, security and stability. Despite the seemingly common criteria, each Member State makes its own decisions. Finland has almost the strictest arms export licenses of all Member States. It is not just a question of weapons but also of dual-use goods. It is questionable from the point of view of Finnish industry – but also the credibility of the European Union – that the Member States operate within the framework of different rules.

A common EU arms export line would strengthen the Union’s foreign policy credibility. The market situation of Finnish companies would improve, as they would be on the same line as their European competitors. A common policy on arms exports would also strengthen the position of SMEs in defense exports, which is important for Finnish industry.

Running an EU common arms export line would be a profile issue for Finland in EU policy and would emphasize our stability-oriented foreign policy line. Finland, together with Sweden and France, could take an initiative in the Foreign Affairs Council to establish a common binding EU arms export line. A common line would strengthen the Union’s global role, create a level playing field between companies in the Member States and strengthen the know-how and exports of the European defense industry.

On the basis of a joint initiative by Finland, Sweden and France, the EU External Action Service and the Commission would be tasked with drawing up an EU arms export policy, which would be submitted to the Council for decision.

Joonas Könttä

Member of Parliament (Central)

Jyväskylä

