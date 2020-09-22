Reader ‘s opinion A Chinese research institute should be established in Finland

China is challenging the position of the United States as the leading power in this century.

Mari Manninen lift in his column (HS 19.9.) Rightly raises the question of the resources of Chinese research in Finland. He asked whether a Chinese research institute should be established in Finland. The answer is unequivocal: yes.

The current situation is reflected in the fact that Chinese researchers in Finland increasingly have to answer questions and give assessments on matters that do not belong to their special expertise or even their field of science. This cannot continue in a situation where Finland faces China, which is challenging the position of the United States as a leading power.

Finnish companies’ business skills in China will weaken as they send even fewer personnel from Finland to China. The special expertise focuses on locally employed people in China, only some of whom can be committed to the long-term service of Finnish companies.

The majority of young Finns are not interested in China. This was revealed in a survey commissioned by the Finland-China Society in the spring of 2019, which interviewed young people aged 15–19 in Finland. Only 16 percent of respondents found China interesting in terms of their studies, future job, or hobbies. This does not bode well for the future of building Chinese know-how.

What, then, is needed for Finland to take action from words to deeds in this matter?

It is probably no coincidence that the establishment of two Chinese research centers in Sweden has been preceded by several years of tightening of Swedish-Chinese relations and growing concerns among Swedish companies about a change in their operating environment. Hopefully, in Finland, these necessary resource investments will be made in both the private and public sectors during good weather, and not only in the face of the crisis, without forgetting the role of the NGO field.

Mikko Puustinen

Chairman, Finland-China Society

