Reader ‘s opinion A brief entry about my spouse on the healthcare client portal was full of typos and, moreover, was made to the wrong person

Maisa is is Apot’s digital Customer Portal, where you can take care of your own social and health matters. Another’s affairs can also be taken care of if authorized to do so.

I got a message on my phone so I could go read the notification I received about Maisa. The professional had recorded the following (with typos) in my Spouse’s information: “Patient now in a saraala. The patient has not been evaluated by a caregiver. Patient services are properly targeted. Let’s end the customer relationship. ”

This post was really worrying and I was alarmed about it. “Patient now in the saral” – what exactly has happened and why I have not been called? “The patient has not evaluated the asphalt nurse” – what is an asphalt nurse? “Patient services are targeted correctly” – which miracle services? “End the clientele” – did the patient die?

We live in Vantaa, and the spouse’s interval treatment periods are also in Vantaa. It was at the time of this Maisa message that he was in interval therapy. I called the nursing home and it turned out that everything there is ok and there are no problems. That Maisa entry was recorded in the wrong person’s records. Who should have recorded it?

It is incomprehensible that information like this is written in Maisa without verifying the true identity. Labels should always be factual and truthful, nothing should be left to conjecture or written in a way that could be misinterpreted.

I tried to get explanations on this topic, but to no avail. At some point, the memory manager called and announced that he would put my message forward. It is obviously pointless to wait for another answer.

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

