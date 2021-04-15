Reader ‘s opinion A break in training for the elderly can be a disaster

In the editorial (HS 12.4.) it was found that a break in children’s workouts is not a disaster. The view is empirically justified. But looking at the top of the age range, a work break can be a disaster.

Among others, the Gerontology Research Center has found that in the elderly, immobility, such as sudden bed rest, leads to dramatic changes in mobility. In ten days, muscle strength can be reduced by up to 20 percent.

During coronavirus isolation, important and socially relevant forms of exercise for many older people have been closed. Not everyone has been able to motivate themselves or otherwise be able to exercise alone or do home gymnastics.

Now would be the time to open swimming pools, water sports and gyms for the elderly and other sports opportunities, at least for the elderly who have received the first vaccine. This could be much more important for the long-term health care burden than any immediate coronavirus control or vaccination sequencing measures.

Tapani Sihvola

Director of the Institute of Age in 1985–2003, Helsinki

