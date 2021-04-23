Last week, FAZ editors had the floor: They raved about or justified them professionally, as business editors pragmatically with the price-performance ratio or as Political editor compared the choice of flooring with the political positioning when ticking the boxes in the voting booth, colleagues from the social department took off the trivialities or travel editors made clear judgments with their polyglot competence.

But now it is our readers’ turn and it is clear: They are no less convinced of “their” pizzeria and know how to put it at least as clearly. We received hundreds of emails, very often with a formulation at the beginning like “The best pizza in Frankfurt is of course …”. A pizzeria in particular, as you will notice when reading this selective selection of reader reactions, has evidently succeeded particularly well in mobilizing its customers to participate. But that’s part of the game!

We have not made it easy for ourselves to now present a selection of seven favorites from which our readers can now again choose the best three. This trio will then put our enjoyment group in the Rhein-Main department through its paces, for mozzarella and tomato, salami and ham, and will then choose their best pizzeria in Frankfurt. By then, at the latest, begging and asking for good judgments from regular customers will no longer help.

We would like to thank our readers in advance for their enthusiasm and their participation in this campaign. We were particularly pleased how much affection the readers of our editorial team showed in the reactions. There was not a single letter with insulting words. Everyone kept it fun. That means something in these times when everything is too often badly talked about because of anonymity.

But enough of the preface: Our readers, the most knowledgeable Pizza-Tifosi in Frankfurt, have the floor!

great action! Since it is a tradition for us (two children plus an Italian wife) to order and pick up a pizza for the family every week, I am grateful for every good tip. Our favorites are: Super Bros, Oeder Weg 55-57 in Frankfurt: We heard about this pizzeria through an article in the FAZ-Rhein-Main-Zeitung, and indeed: very fresh ingredients, good size, good taste, also very personable pizza crew. The relatively high price is justified, but the pizza should be eaten very hot. Unfortunately, a longer transport route is not good for her. In addition to the pizzeria Da Angelo (already recommended by you), Ristorante Nuraghe, Eschersheimer Landstrasse 535 in Frankfurt has been serving a very tasty pizza for decades, which is definitely worth a bite with its Sardinian flavor and similar variations (some without tomato sauce) . There is a lot of added value, especially in summer, thanks to the daughter’s homemade ice cream in the courtyard of the restaurant called “The Braze”. This has also been reported in the RMZ.

