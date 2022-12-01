Let’s just turn things around in this reader question. I mean, we’re here, aren’t we?

It is an almost weekly recurring phenomenon on Autoblog these days. The reader question. In my humble opinion, one of the highlights of the week. In addition to, of course, the weekly recurring car advice that @willeme always presents to us. Or @rubenpriestiest’s stories about the vicissitudes of the fat boxes he bought again.

Or don’t forget @wouter’s weekly driving test. A party every Monday. And then you also get the hottest car news every day as a free bonus. Actually quite a nice site, if you look at it that way.

What do you want to know from US?

If you read some of the responses to the articles we post here, you’d think there’s just a bunch of petty and insensitive robots-with-Monday morning issues at work here. And that’s the funny thing, that’s not true at all.

So we are as far as we know (only at @willeme we’re not sure) just all flesh and blood people. With their own lives that sometimes take place outside the offices of Autoblog HQ. Did you know, for example, that our editor-in-chief @michaelras is a gifted shooter and tries to participate in the NK in Geesteren every year? Surely not?

And so there are many other things that have been neglected when it comes to the talents of our scribes. Time to change that.

Ask your question!!!

Therefore, ask us your reader question and we may answer truthfully. This can be about cars, but also about family, pets and favorite vegetables. (In my case fried peas with chicken nugget flavor)

We are very curious what you come up with!

