Practical and spacious. A station or an SUV, let us know in the reader question.

What we say on the internet and what we actually do can be quite different. If you believe the internet, the manual gearbox should never die out, all car enthusiasts in the Netherlands would drive an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon (if it existed) and SUVs are stupid. But is that really the case?

Because be honest. The sales figures don't lie. Crossovers and SUVs are being embraced worldwide. Also by car enthusiasts. Because a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayenne GT or an Aston Martin DBX is not a rational purchase. The question is what you prefer.

From a Dutch perspective, we like to sit in a station. The undersigned is also a fan of a Touring and prefers it to an SUV. It steers better, consumes less, is less clumsy and I can go on and on. I'm so curious what the Autoblog reader's opinion is about this.

Fortunately, car manufacturers have not yet given up on the station wagon. In fact, the supply is growing! Volkswagen has presented a brand new station with the ID.7 Tourer. And BMW is also happily participating with the fully electric i5 Touring. And what about a Chinese brand like Nio with the ET5 Touring?

The rise of the crossover and SUV is undeniable. Every disadvantage has it's advantage. The overview of the road, the easy entry, the feeling of safety. There are plenty of reasons why you would choose an SUV over a station wagon.

Nevertheless, fortunately SUVs do not have the exclusive right among spacious cars, and the station will continue to exist for a while. Hip Hip Hooray. My preference is clear. What about you and why do you prefer a station or an SUV? Let us know in the comments!

