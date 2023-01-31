Always nice to know which used car you think you should never buy…

Admit. You also sit regularly on a site like Marktplaats looking for unwise used cars. You know, those cars that you really want, but that you should never buy. We all do, but usually we are wise enough not to buy that car.

How different is it with the undersigned. He was also scrolling on Marktplaats in search of the best potential money pit that could be found. After an afternoon of being busy, it was of course found.

I just bought it…

Which car should you NEVER buy?

No, I’m not going to reveal which car it is yet. I have only had it since yesterday and I first want to be sure whether it will drive through the coming week before an update will come to the Techzle garage.

But of course I am curious if you call my choice – without knowing what it is – en masse as a second-hand car that you should NEVER buy. Indeed, some sense of sado masochism is not strange to me. Or I can prove you the opposite, of course that is also possible.

Which car did nicolasr buy?

And while writing this piece suddenly an addition to this reader’s question comes to mind. We can combine it, in other words, we can turn it into 2 reader questions in 1. Yes, I’m going to appeal to your creativity.

So the addition is as follows. The first question is ‘which used car should you NEVER buy?’ and the follow-up question is ‘what potential moneypit did the author of this piece actually buy?’.

Maybe nice to know, so I also bought it to do daily service. In the Netherlands, with rain and stuff, so not on the dry Spanish roads. To make it extra exciting, after all you only live once…

And because we at Autoblog are not the craziest, you get 1 hint from me about the car I bought. Are you ready, here it comes. “My car has nothing to do with the car in the picture above this article…”

If there are people who know the correct answer, you will receive a real Autoblog Hug as a prize. To be collected from an editor of your choice (Tip, go for @willemehis hugs are alien and therefore legendary…)

Do your thing and drive us crazy!

