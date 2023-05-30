Which two cars are allowed in the driveway and make your perfect combination?

We’re going to daydream for a bit. Or at least, for many of us. Some are lucky enough to actually own the best combination of cars. But I think for most of us it is a dream to have a perfect combination of cars.

Because that’s the problem with cars. They are often very good at 1 specific goal. you have hardcore sports cars, which ram wonderfully around a circuit, but are worthless as a pack mule the IKEA. Or driving long distances with a Donkervoort, not perfect either.

That’s why it’s so nice if you can have two cars that make the perfect combination.

Which two cars are the perfect combination?

Of course I had a nice combination myself. A Porsche Cayenne diesel for long distances, passenger transport and taking my ex’s countless bottles of wine and a Boxster for fun. Perfect combination in my eyes.

But more combinations are possible of course. For example, my neighbors have a BMW Z4 and an X7, somewhat the same story. My parents also have a station wagon and a convertible, for fun and function, so to speak.

But what is your favorite combination? And why? Money does not play Rolex, because we are daydreaming and then anything goes. And if you already have the perfect combination, you can of course let us know!

So fire away in the comments! we are curious and maybe picks up @wouter some inspiration for his new perfect dream combination on the doorstep!

This article Reader question: Which two cars make your favorite combination? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

