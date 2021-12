Nothing else has been talked about for nearly a week now, the FIA’s decisions regarding the final round in Abu Dhabi. But what else should they do? Therefore this reader question; which rules should the FIA ​​change in 2022?

(Lake…)

The post Reader’s question: Which rules should the FIA ​​change in 2022? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #rules #FIA #change