We are sometimes curious which of Autoblog’s visitors has the fastest car…

Here at Autoblog.nl we like to talk about cars. Not just about our own, but about -almost- all cars. Ok, also about our own and in particular those of @willeme, but it really doesn’t stop there. We also want to know everything about your car.

For example, we are curious about what you drive, why you do it and whether you like it. But today, in the reader’s question, we mainly want to know how fast your car can go and which of you has the fastest.

Who has the fastest car?

I will kick off. I do NOT have the editors fastest car. Far from it. My old faithful JAAAAG has 262 hp according to the books, goes to 100 in 7.4 seconds and should have a top speed of 242 kilometers per hour.

All fine, numbers like that, I just don’t do anything with them. I have not driven faster than 140 with the sloop and accelerating at full throttle I find so ordinary in such a machine. And besides, I would be bullied by almost everyone in the editorial office.

Because with us at Autoblog HQ there are some fast cars. @wouter with his 911 scores high, @jaapiyo also has a Porsche and Willem’s wrought-up BMW also rode well at the front.

But of course only 1 can be the fastest

@rubenpriest has the fastest car here, namely the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. 450 hp from its naturally aspirated V8, 0-100 in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 301 kilometers per hour should be possible. Well, we don’t keep track of that.

But you might. So tell us, how fast can your car go? Is it the fastest of anyone here on this platform? The person with the best marks will be named in next Saturday the Autoblog Podcast! And you want that!!

So fire away!!

This article Reader question: Which of you has the fastest car? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

