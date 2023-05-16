And as you may have already understood, this reader’s question is actually advice for an unnamed Autoblog editor who is looking for a nice car…

Shopping for a different car remains fun, especially if you are not looking for the standard models. So no Kia Picanto, Toyota Yaris or Renault Captur, but something fun. The advantage of this is that a lot of nice cars have been made. The disadvantage is that nice cars are often a bit more expensive.

And as you may have already understood, the undersigned is looking for such a nice car. If you want to know exactly why, I advise you to listen to the Autoblog Podcast. It explains exactly what preceded this search…

Nice car for a maximum of €20,000

You should listen to that podcast anyway. Is not even a question, but a binding advice. And only in this way can we remain the number 1 of all automotive podcasts in the Netherlands. But all this aside…

But in short, after a motor near-death experience with the YES, it’s time to close this book quickly. So another car has to come. But not a sensible one, one that’s fun. Indeed, I never learn.

But reliable enough to drive around without any problems for the next five years. And although I have been looking for a BMW i3(S), I prefer a convertible. With a maximum price of € 20,000, but less is also possible. Please even, because every euro is 1 for this self-employed person…

What tips do you shake up your sleeve?

I looked at an Audi TT Roadster, a BMW E89 Z4, BMW 125i convertible and thanks to the – very extensive – tip from @Dutchdriftking also to an Alpha Spider. And especially the last one makes my heart beat faster. But yes, an Alfa for the next 5 years? After the Jaguar, that may not be the most sensible choice.

Maybe my feeling is wrong, but I notice that I miss a lot of nice cars thanks to my blinkers for German and ‘primiejum’. Perhaps there is a car that meets all my needs, which I have not thought of at all. And those wishes are convertible, fun and still good for at least 5 years of reasonably trouble-free driving.

Oh yes, one more time, a maximum of €20,000, but preferably less. Whoever comes up with the best tip, I’ll take for a ride along Autoblog HQ, where you can then bite a stroopwafel from the raised left fist of all of us @willeme. A privilege that only the very greatest have been granted… Literally, because Wimpie is over 2 meters!

Thank you very much and fire away!!

