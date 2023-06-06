If you think carefully, there is probably a design element somewhere that annoys you. And totally nice, what unflattering word do you have for that?

One of the nice things about working for Autoblog is the interaction with you, the readers. That happens en masse in the comments, but sometimes we also get things in the mail that surprise us positively. Think, for example, of the countless Marktplaats gems that @rachid sends us. We are very happy with it.

But sometimes we also get suggestions for the Reader’s Question and that’s exactly what we’re writing about today. Willem-Jan, also known as @wicos sent us a message via [email protected] and we liked that so much that we immediately started working on it.

Which design element annoys you?

Namely, he wrote the following:

I can get annoyed with design details of cars and the first thing that comes to mind is an unflattering pet name: the scrotums on the taillights of a Lync&Co O1, the fly like an Opel Crossland X and the pimpled acne grilles that seem bon ton these days. Come on, what do you think is ugly and how do you call it names? Wicos likes to swear at design elements

The ball pockets at the back of the Lync&Co. Well found, but not very flattering for the person responsible for this design element. On the other hand, he/she/them/gnork should have done a little better with his/her/them/gnork at the drawing board.

How do you scold an ugly design element?

I can’t think of anything better than the side view of the first generation BMW 1 Series. Nothing wrong with the car, I had one myself and there is also one in the editorial office, but secretly there is something wrong with it. The line that runs across the width.

With a little imagination, that design element can best be compared to a sagging three-seater sofa. Once you know it, you’ll never see it any other way and you’ll keep calling it that. Do I get angry about it? No, but it stands out.

But there are certainly (or certainly, for our Belgian readers) other design elements that can annoy you and for which you have come up with an unflattering name.

If you could share it with us that would be great.

Also on behalf of Wicos; Thank you!

