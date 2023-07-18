Which car is so iconic to you that they should re-release it?

Oooooh, it’s that time again, we’re going to talk about our all-time favorite cars again. Cars from times gone by, or maybe something newer or even brand new. Although it happens quite rarely that someone is completely crazy about a model that is still being delivered.

Usually the car enthusiast mentions something from long ago when it comes to his/her/them/X favorite car. Funny actually, I could name 10 great cars from the past that they should re-release, but naming an already-iconic new car is difficult.

Maybe the Porsche 911 Turbo S? I think that’s an icon in the making. Or maybe a Koenigsegg? I really don’t get much further, there are either too few cylinders in it, or it is electric. And we don’t want that…

And that’s why they should just re-release old cars. But which?

Which car should they re-release?

For me there is actually 1 car at the very top that they should re-release unchanged. And that is the BMW E39 M5. A car that has everything a modern car needs, but is still old-fashioned enough to enjoy.

Not as fast as an average Tesla, but with much more emotion. And better put together. Not as economical as a 3-cylinder simmering cake, but you don’t buy it for that. Better than anything BMW releases now. And actually more beautiful than almost everything that is now sold new. So it seems clear to me.

But you might find something completely different. And do you want them the Fiat Panda 4×4 re-release. Or the Ugly Duck. Can also.

Hence this reader question. Which car should they re-release? Let us know in the comments!!

