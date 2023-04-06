If money and our Calvinist spirit were of no importance, what car would you think the king should drive?

This morning we had a nice article about our king. That he will continue to drive his extended Audi A8 for work until it really falls apart, but that he privately drives an electric car. All very nice of course, but his choice of car is not really exciting.

Understandable, yes. The Royal Family is already under fire – speedboat, trips in corona to the Greek villa -, then you can’t have much more. And so that means for Wimlex that he is doomed to drive a ‘sensible’ car.

But what if all those limiting factors did not play a role?

What car should the king actually drive?

Would the king then have to drive up in Ferraris just like his grandfather? Or should he come up with something much thicker with his virtually unlimited budget? I think I know a nice ‘golden carriage’ for him.

Because if I were the king and I gave a damn about my subjects’ opinions, I would have sent a team to Joel Beukers to golden Mercedes AMG G63 6×6 confiscated and provided with the license plate AA-86.

But with the gold wrap over it

Be honest, isn’t that the king’s service car? everyone can see him when he comes to the front, he doesn’t pay road tax anyway and he always parks it in front of the door. And oh yes, his family owns a huge amount of Shell shares, so that petrol is almost free too. All the disadvantages do not apply to the king!

Anyway, it can probably be much crazier and for that we have you, oh dear and valued Autoblog reader and @kniesoor. (Just kidding Hans, kidding) So let your imagination run wild, don’t let restrictions stop you and go wild with the one and only right car for the king!

We will submit the best response to the RVD. They then ensure that it ends up with Willy.

Do your best!

