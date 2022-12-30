Or cars? Because it is almost impossible to designate one car with the most beautiful speedometer.

The looks, the engine and the interior. All important factors to determine the taste of a car. In my opinion, the speedometer also plays a role. I won’t list a car on it, but a speedometer is something you look at every time you drive.

I think the ugliest speedometer in a modern car at the moment is BMW. The way the speed climbs in the opposite direction is graphically horribly executed in my humble opinion. Increasing speed and revs don’t have to be ugly, just ask Aston Martin.

Digitization gives car manufacturers free reign in designing the speedometer. Some brands choose to give the driver as much freedom as possible. Mercedes is a good example of this, but so is Audi. With the digital meters you can personalize things to your own taste, great!

But fair is fair. Nothing beats an analog meter, right? The dinosaur in me appreciates a beautifully designed analog gauge. Highlights in the analogue area are the counters of the Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Lamborghini Murciélago, Aston Martin Vantage, the 911 (historically sound) and the simple simplicity of the BMW M3 E9X. The latter because I have had one myself and it is wonderful to chase that counter towards 8,000 rpm.

Digitally, I like the Lexus LFA, the current Mercedes gauges and the bustling instrument cluster of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. In short, I can’t choose just one. You do? Let us know in the comments!

