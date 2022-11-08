Might not even be a hypothetical question. So let us know which car you would buy for 100,000 euros!

In America it has been an even bigger open madhouse in recent days than it normally is. ‘The Land Of The Free’ was in fact under the spell of the highest jackpot ever that could finally fall, the Powerball of 1.9 billion dollars. 1.9 BILLION yes, so that’s 1900 times 1 million. pooh.

The latest news is that the jackpot has fallenSo someone is almost as rich as John de Mol in one fell swoop. And maybe it is the undersigned, because he also participated in this draw. Is it laughing? Anyway, if I win, I’ll give every autoblog reader who responds 100,000 euros. Under 1 condition, cars must be bought from there.

What do you buy for 100,000 euros?

So that’s why it’s good to think about what you would buy from that ton. Are you buying a new car that you can cruise the roads in for years to come, or are you going for something obscure or classic?

If I had a ton to spend on a car now, I’d be a little skeptical. It wouldn’t be a new car anyway, it has to be a car from my childhood. Maybe this one, a bright red Ferrari F355 Spider from 1996. I still have 10,005 euros left for petrol and maintenance.

or this one, a Porsche 993 Carrera 4S, the one with the big buttocks of the Turbo, but without the spoiler on the back. Costs about the same as the Ferrari from above, so I can also refuel with it a few more times… In short, it would be a bit of doubt, but I’ll figure it out!

Do you buy 1 car, or do you want several?

After the pass from this side, it is now your turn, oh dear autoblog reader. And do your best, because you only get that 100,000 from me if you choose something nice for it. And yes, 5 new Dacias Sandero I’m counting too, if you’re wondering!

We are curious what you are going for. Then I’m going to check my lottery number and if all goes well you can expect a nice present soon.

With the compliments of Autoblog.nl

This article Reader question: Which car do you buy for 100,000 euros? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #car #buy #euros