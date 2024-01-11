There it is again, the reader's question. This time we are curious which car brand you would never buy. Oh yes, and why not.

In 2024, there are more car brands than ever and more are added every day. If you had never heard of Build Your Dream a few years ago, today you are figuratively killed with it. The same applies to Aiways, Hongqi, Lynk & Co and Xpeng.

These are all brands that we obviously don't have much use for yet, precisely because they are new. Although that could change quickly. Just look at Tesla, which has only existed in our country since 2008, but is now indispensable.

But that's not what it's about now, we're curious about which car brand you would never buy.

Which car brand would you never buy?

Of course, it may be that you really hate a particular brand. Or that you cannot afford a brand is also possible. Or it could be that you are so brand loyal that nothing else comes to your driveway other than your current brand.

The undersigned is not very fond of Opel. A bit strange, but it is true. I think it comes from the Brussels sprouts image that Opel used to have, when all the streets in front of the sunny houses were littered with Kadetts and Corsas.

Everyone with shoe size 42, married, father of a daughter and a son and a job in a dusty office, drove a Kadett. And of course, as a pretentious bastard, I was very opposed to that, you understand. Moreover, my very stupid uncle also had a Kadett, which didn't help either.

Nowadays Opels are great cars and I can think of very little that is not good about the brand. In fact, my old mother even has an Opel and if there is a problem with my own transport I will not hesitate to use it. But buy an Opel? No.

So now we're curious if you also have something similar. Whether there is a car brand that you would never buy. And above all, why not.

We look forward to receiving your response, please come on!

