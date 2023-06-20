That’s what we’d like to know. Which accessory really can’t be on a car anymore?

Accessories, a fancy word of what they call personalization these days. Or options. These are things that the dealer – and the manufacturer – often earn almost more than from the car itself. And some accessories are fun forever, but others have not survived the test of time.

We are therefore very curious which accessory you think is really no longer possible. With which later added item will you completely miss the mark in 2023?

Which accessory really can’t be on a car anymore?

Well, since you ask so nicely, I’ll throw the ball around. Which accessories do I really think are no longer possible? Well, matte paint. That’s the first. It’s so 2005 and even then it was dull.

Then come the black rims. They couldn’t when they were new, but certainly not anymore. But wait, there’s more. Angry viewers are also accessories that can no longer be used. Or an extra antenna for your phone. Stickers with ‘No Fear’ on the rear window. Can’t do it anymore, it’s passé.

A Remus Sportaupuff, fur tail on the mirror, yellow headlights, large aftermarket spoilers, a sign saying ‘Baby On Board’ or ‘I Brake For Animals’. Additional fog lights. Farmer’s handkerchief on your mirror.

And we could go on and on, I think. So, do your thing, do your pee and complete this list with accessories that really can’t anymore.

We can not wait!

This article Reader question: which accessory really can’t be on a car anymore? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #accessory #car #anymore