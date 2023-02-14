And then we don’t mean when the road is clear, or a time determination in the broadest sense of the word. No, we wonder after how much time you dare to give full throttle after a cold start.

We car enthusiasts know; with a cold engine you have to take it easy. The oil is still cold and viscous and the metal of the engine has to expand a bit and stuff. Giving a cold block full throttle on its falie is a mortal sin.

But many people do it anyway. At least, that’s what I see regularly. When you see how people sometimes tear away after a cold start, you quickly think that you are dealing with a sadist. One that gets a kick out of deliberately hurting the poor mechanism.

When do you give full throttle after a cold start?

Moreover, there are many people who are fooled by the gauge that indicates the temperature of the coolant. If it is neatly in the middle, they think the engine is at operating temperature. And that’s not the case.

It’s not about the water, it’s about the oil. As just said. That really takes a lot longer to get up to temperature. With some cars you spend half an hour before everything is in order and you cause less damage to the moving internal parts.

And just to be sure; So warming up at idle is not allowed, is it?

How fast can you warm up a car?

Incidentally, I must say that I have sometimes approached it differently. When I was about 19 years old, I had a job at the local Hilversum pizza courier and they drove around in those charming Daihatsu’s. Cuores, they were. However, my colleagues and I thought they were such shitholes that we did everything we could to break them down as quickly as possible.

That is why it was important not to take it out of its 1 for at least 10 minutes after a cold start, while you were already jerking and bumping into the limiter. Nicely taken, they reached exactly 50, you did not have to pay attention to your speed within built-up areas.

And with a good Cuore, you did a week. Would Hans Teeuwen have said… No, not very professionally, but let’s call it youthful stupidity. But it was a nice story, wasn’t it?

And how do you do it with a cold engine?

But we want to know from you. When do you give full throttle after starting the engine cold? Oh yes, all Teslaboys and other drivers of an electric car are excluded from participation. They can immediately go full ‘gas’.

Yep, we already know…

