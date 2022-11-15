Those are the more important things in life, knowing what your favorite winter sports rammer is…

It is already deep into November and although the barbecues are still smoking night after night and the girls are still walking down the street in short skirts and ditto sweaters, winter is really just around the corner. And who says winter, says winter sports. And you have to go there, preferably by car.

But what is the best rammer to go on winter sports with? That is the question that often concerns us here as editors. Opinions are divided, even among us, Zo finds @willeme that he already owns the ultimate winter sports rammer, the white Audi A6 3.0 V6 Quattro.

On the other hand you have @wouter. He thinks his car is the ultimate rammer to blast over the Autobahn towards the Austrian Alps. And no, not that old 911 of his, but the BMW 535i xDrive that he bought ‘for his wife’. And he has a point there. Only those cars both have 1 huge disadvantage. They run on gasoline.

My ultimate winter sports rammer runs on diesel

In my opinion, petrol is not the ideal fuel to drive to your destination in the Alps in 1 jerk. So what, I hear you ask? Electricity? NO! Of course not. That is immediately irrelevant for this application. In the cold on a highway with a roof box mounted, That is every 200 kilometers in the queue of loading cars.

No, as far as I’m concerned, an ideal winter sports rammer runs on diesel. And then not a silly 3-cylinder from the Polo slow motion, but at least 6 cylinders and if possible even 8. That is why I believe that of all cars from the Autoblog garage, mine is the best winter sports rammer, the Cayenne 3.0 diesel. Fast enough, relatively economical, 4 wheel drive, spacious enough and fast enough. No Maserati can compete with that.

But what is yours?

But this is not about what we think, but about your opinion. What would you most like to go on winter sports with? A thick diesel SUV, or a slender coupe with a roof box and a high-revving petrol engine?

Let us know in the comments and especially why you think so. Maybe you can give a potential car buyer ideas! And oh yes, if you say that you prefer to go by train, bus or plane, you are finished and you no longer participate.

We are here Autoblog yes? 😉

