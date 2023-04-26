Let’s just take another trip down memory lane. With the reader’s question ‘what is your favorite car of all time?’

After all the new models of today and the announcements of new models, the undersigned thought it was about time to take a trip along the nostalgia road. Let’s chat about cars from the early days, when cars still had a soul and not all looked alike.

Although, I just had to think about it, in the 1980s, as a little Nicholas, I heard my parents complain that ‘nowadays only uniform sausage was produced’ and that the used to be really better. Nostalgia is timeless, so to speak.

What is your favorite car of all time?

Well, we’re not going to talk about that today. We’re going to muse about what our favorite car of all time is. And that is immediately a difficult question. Because is there such a thing as 1 favorite car? So many have been made…

Of course I have my preferences. And – like so many people, I think – my favorites also come from times long past. With the caveat that these are not Ferraris from the 60s, but from long ago.

I think I have to choose between two tyrants. One from the 90’s and another from the 00’s. Both from Germany, both bloody fast, even now and both beauties. But which one do I ultimately choose? Annoying!

It’s hard to choose between two greats

Let’s start with the oldest. A car that immediately jumps on the list when asked to name my favorite car is the Porsche 993 Turbo. the first 911 Turbo that could be driven somewhat normally, but could also rage like a hooligan.

But with a good chance that you came home alive and not tightly dressed in a coat of lined spruce wood. Moreover, it is stunningly beautiful and unattainable for almost everyone. But if I do win that lottery boy…

The other is the BMW M5 of the E39 generation. Also a tyrant of a car. One that managed to combine ease of use with power slides and smoking tires. But if you wanted you could drive it inconspicuously.

In terms of M5s, it has only deteriorated after the E39, no matter how good and special the successors were and are. In terms of BMWs, nothing beats the E39 M5. For me. But is it my favorite car of all time?

No. Because that’s the Porsche. Just a little more special and beautiful. But it was a close call.

I’m curious about your choice!

