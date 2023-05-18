And by that we don’t mean the weekly Sunday drive to mother-in-law on Sunday afternoon, which feels like 18 hours, but really the longest drive you’ve ever madet…

Road trips are great. At least, if you choose to. Pack your bags, load the car and go. No hassle with Transavia planes not taking off, no lines for customs. No, just go and enjoyand of the ride.

Unfortunately, the undersigned doesn’t do it very often anymore, but in the past I always enjoyed it immensely. Clio filled up, clean clothes, Marlboro and cans of coke on the passenger seat and off we go. To the sun and preferably in 1 kethere.

What’s the longest ride you’ve ever made

But with the Clio I often didn’t get further than the Cote d’Azur and then I was finished as a driver. While it can go much further, of course. I have that last December bemoaned, but no longer in a Clio.

I then drove from Loenen aan de Vecht to Alicante in Spain in one go. 2000 kilometers in 16 hours. And I could have gone on, the only thing that was tired were my arms. Hold off the handlebars. Such a Cayenne diesel is a great travel companion.

But I’m sure I’m not the only one who has made such a ride in 1 go, there will probably be people who have driven further. In 1 go of course. Or actually you don’t have to do that in 1 times.

Friends of mine drove from Amsterdam to Beijing in 2008 to attend the Olympic Games there. Not in one go, but in a few weeks. Those are just the stories.

So, the reader question; what is the longest ride you have ever made? Where did you leave and where did you end up? And what did you encounter along the way? And what car did you do that with?

Okay, we’re very curious. Let us know soon!!

This Article Reader Question: What’s the longest drive you’ve ever taken? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #Question #Whats #longest #drive #youve