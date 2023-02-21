The undersigned once again lost his keys and found them on a vacant

unusual place.

You will always see, you have to leave quickly, you can’t find your keys anywhere. It happened to me

just last Saturday. Very annoying, especially if you leave just a little too late and you know that your appointment is always very punctual.

And then the great search begins. First check the pockets of all jackets, even those

the ones you didn’t wear. Then go through all the boxes. Without result. Then to the washing machine, dryer, between the cushions of the couch and in my bed.

What crazy place are my keys?

I couldn’t find those damn keys anywhere. And you know it, don’t you, with a heated cup you walk to the fridge for a quick drink a sip to grab. Sure enough, on the shelf between the cheese, salami and the remaining pan of pasta from the night before were my keys. Completely waiting for me. They just didn’t laugh at me…

No idea how they got there. Yes, of course I put them there myself, but I couldn’t remember. And no, I hadn’t been drinking. Because that’s bad for you and we do that as little as possible…

Where have you ever found your keys?

I can’t imagine I’m the only one who finds his keys in the craziest places. That’s why this Reader’s Question, especially to find out if there are several muddleheads like me walking around.

So let us all know, what’s the craziest place you’ve ever found your keys? And oh yes, do your best to make it a nice story, perhaps we will mention your reaction next time in the Autoblog Podcast.

And that enriches your life. Real!

