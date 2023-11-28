Is there anything at all that you would like to change about your car?

Nothing is as personal as taste, especially when it comes to your car taste. By this we not only mean the brand, type, version and color, but also whether you would like to change anything about it.

Some can’t wait to receive the keys to their new car. They immediately start replacing the rims, shock absorbers, downpipe, chips and seats. Yes, I’m talking about you @willeme. Others prefer the original and do not want to see anything different from the car that has been designed so well-balanced.

What would you like to change about your car?

I have always prided myself on the fact that I am a true originalist Nazi. The way the car rolled out of the factory, that’s how it had to stay. And if you have been able to read between the lines, it is in the past tense.

Yes, I suddenly don’t mind making things a little different on my own car anymore. For example, I fitted my Saab convertible with a different hood in blue, even though it actually came with a black cap. Not as intended, but nicer. I think.

And the Tesla has got different rims. Original rims that are also supplied by the factory, but still. And now there is one more thing I would like to change about my car. I would prefer to replace all the chrome with black trim.

I was just standing at the Supercharger next to another black Model S of my year and it had done that. And to be honest, it looked very sleek. Especially in combination with the 21 inch Turbine rims. And now I want that too.

Anyway, those are my thoughts. What about you? Are there things you would like to change about your own car?

