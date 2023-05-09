And not to your body or your house, but we want to know what the most expensive repair ever was to your car. Duh!

A major disadvantage of cars is that they sometimes break down. That’s what you get with complex machines that contain many tens of thousands of parts that all (should) work together in perfect harmony.

Often a repair is small grit. New light bulb, rubber replaced, windshield wiper blade that needs to be replaced, but sometimes it’s your turn harder. For example, if you have a problem with your distribution chain or something. Or your gearbox. That can easily cost you thousands of euros.

What was your most expensive repair ever?

I came to this reader’s question because it’s my turn right now for a repair that can potentially be an expensive one. There’s something seriously wrong with my old Yaaaaay. Yes indeed, a problem with a 19 year old British car. Who would have thought that…

Last Saturday I was driving the mighty Golden Coach through the picturesque Hilversum when the car suddenly started acting strange. The battery light came on. Steering was tough. And then suddenly a lot of steam from under the hood.

Immediately stopped, of course, and as I suspected, the coolant flowed out from under the car to a large extent. And not a little, but really a lot. I was just able to get the car very close to a friendly garage and it has been there ever since. Waiting for the verdict and perhaps it will – in theory – be the most expensive repair ever.

In theory, because if it really starts to pay off, I will of course not have it made anymore and it was 3 very stylish, but expensive months in a beautiful car …

The most expensive repair. That must have hurt

But this repair is probably minor compared to the most expensive repairs you Autoblog readers have experienced. Has your block really gone into the soup? Or did you drive huge damage and you absolutely wanted to make it?

Let us know. Or rather, let me know. Because you know the credo: shared sorrow is half sorrow.

And I could use half a smart now…

